Ukrainian prosecutors classify criminal case against ex-president Poroshenko

KIEV, December 14. /TASS/. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine classified all information regarding the criminal case against the country’s ex-president Pyotr Poroshenko, the Ukrainian News agency reported citing a written response to its request.

At the same time, prosecutors refused to reveal any information citing the investigatory privelege stipulated by the Ukrainian Code of Criminal Procedure.

Several cases have been opened against Poroshenko after his defeat in the spring presidential election. He is suspected of high treason, abuse of power, money laundering, tax evasion, an attempt to usurp judicial authority and illegally appointing ministers in 2016 when there was no coalition in the country’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

In November, Ukrainian prosecutors sent a draft request to the country’s parliament Verkhovna Rada, asking it to authorize the criminal procedure against Poroshenko, who is now a parliament member.

Poroshenko’s name is mentioned in at least 13 criminal cases recently launched in Ukraine.