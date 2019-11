Armenia to continue humanitarian mission in Syria, says foreign minister

YEREVAN, November 13. /TASS/. Armenian authorities intend to continue providing humanitarian assistance to ethnic and religious minorities in Syria, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Wednesday.

"We will continue advancing our policy of providing aid for ethnic and religious minorities living in Syria, particularly Christians. We are working closely with our partners in various countries, diaspora organizations as well as Syrian government for information. We will continue our humanitarian mission in Syria. Armenia has already taken steps to deliver humanitarian aid, this process continues," he underlined.

On February 8, an expert group fielded by the Armenian Defense Ministry arrived in Syria to conduct a humanitarian mission in the country. The group is made up of mine clearing specialists, security experts, doctors and medical workers. Russia assisted in their transportation to Syria.