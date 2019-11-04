Ukraine disrupts disengagement of forces near Petrovskoye settlement - DPR official

DONETSK, November 4. /TASS/. Ukraine has disrupted the disengagement of forces near the Petrovskoye settlement in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), head of the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian president has repeatedly reiterated commitment to the disengagement process in Petrovskoye. But today, the Joint Forces Operation Command ignored the president’s orders. No disengagement process has taken place in Petrovskoye," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.