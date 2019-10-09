Kurdish, Turkish troops clash west of Kurdish stronghold Qamishli - TV

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Kurdish groups clashed with Turkish servicemen in districts of Al Khalilia and Tannura west of Qamishli, the administrative center of the self-proclaimed Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria, the Al Mayadeen TV reported on Wednesday.

According to the TV channel, the sides are using small arms and grenade launchers.

Besides, after a short pause, the Turkish artillery resumed its shelling of western and eastern outskirts of the city, located some 680 km away from the Syrian capital of Damascus. Sounds of launched projectiles can be heard in residential quarters of Qamishli.

In the past 24 hours, Turkish forces struck about 20 firing positions of Kurdish armed groups in northeastern Syria. According to the SANA news agency, one of those attacks struck the district of Tell Halaf in the Al Hasakah governorate, populated by the ethnic and religious minority of Assyrian Christians.

The Al Hadath TV channel earlier reported that civilians left the border cities of Ras al-Ayin and Tell-Abyad, where Turkish military forces and groups of Syrian armed opposition had gathered in large numbers. Residents fled to the nearby settlements of Derbasia and Amuda, where temporary shelters for refugees had been set up.

According to Kurdish sources, seven Kurdish militiamen were killed and 16 injured in Turkey’s shelling and airstrikes on Wednesday afternoon. Besides, two civilians were also killed and about 20 injured.

On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where up to 3 million Syrians refugees could return, Ankara believes. Syria’s SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression. Following these developments, France, Germany, the UK, Belgium and Poland called for a UN Security Council closed-door meeting on Syria, which will be held on Thursday.