Owner confirms release of Stena Impero oil tanker held by Iran

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Stena Impero oil tanker, which was detained by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19, has been released and left the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, the ship’s owner, the Stena Bulk company, said in a statement on Friday

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management confirm the Stena Impero and its crew have been released," the statement quoted Stena Bulk President and CEO Erik Hanell as saying.

"The vessel has left the port of Bandar Abbas and is transiting to Dubai for the crew to disembark and receive medical checks and debriefing. The families of crew members have been informed and the company is currently making arrangements for the repatriation of its valued seafarers at the earliest possible opportunity," he added.

On July 19, Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that the Stena Impero oil tanker flying the British flag had been detained in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the tanker was detained for violating international rules and was escorted to the shore for inspections. Tehran said later that the tanker had been involved in an incident with an Iranian fishing vessel.

In early September, Iran allowed seven of the tanker’s crew members, including a Russian national, to leave for the United Arab Emirates.