Belarusian operator of Druzhba pipeline introduces chlorides testing for oil from Russia

MINSK, August 26. /TASS/. Gomeltransneft Druzhba performs internal testing of Russian oil coming on stream in terms of organic chlorides content since August 1 of this year, the Belarusian operator of the southern branch of Druzhba main oil pipeline says on its website on Monday.

"An additional workplace of a laboratory assistant was set at PS Gomel from August 1; a modern analyzer of samples testing for organic chlorides content in hydrocarbons was installed," the company reports, citing chief engineer Andrei Verigo.

The situation with oil contaminated with organic chlorides that entered Belarus in May made some corrections in approaches towards provision of safe and reliable operation of the Belarusian segment of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Verigo said. Setup of new oil metering units on the border with Russia and Poland is discussed with Belneftekhim company, he added.

About Druzhba Pipeline

The Druzhba oil pipeline provides supplies of oil to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe through Belarus, Poland and Ukraine.

In mid-April, Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration in the quality of the Russian oil running through the pipeline. As a result, several countries stopped receiving and refining the Russian oil. The contaminant source was revealed at the Samara-Unecha section. Transneft said that the Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline was deliberately contaminated. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that contaminated oil was loaded into the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to conceal multiple oil thefts.

Supplies of on-spec oil to Belarus resumed in early May.

Minsk and Moscow negotiated an action plan on substitution of Russian off-spec oil in Belarus and on extra feedstock deliveries to Belarusian refineries. According to Belneftekhim, the Belarusian segment is planned to be completely cleared from off-spec oil by mid-August.