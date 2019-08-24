G7 cannot influence global development without Russia, China, Brazil, Africa - MP

BIARRITZ, August 24. /TASS/. The G7 is unable to influence the situation in the world without discussion with Russia, China, Brazil and the African states, Member of the European Parliament and former French MP Thierry Mariani stated on Twitter on Saturday.

"This format has outlived itself and now represents a club of Western powers unable to dictate their rules to the whole planet," he noted. "Without China, Brazil, Russia and Africa, the G7 does not have the means to influence the fates of the world."

US President Donald Trump told reporters earlier that "it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in" [the G8]. According to a senior US administration official cited by CNN, Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation on August 20 and agreed that the Russian president should be invited to the G7 summit in 2020. According to CNN, Trump plans to broach the topic at a G7 summit scheduled to take place in Biarritz, France, on August 24-26.

The G7 is a group of industrialized nations that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group was renamed the G8 in 1997 when Russia joined the club. However, following the 2014 events in Ukraine that created a crisis in relations between Russia and the West, the group’s western members decided to revert to the G7 model.