Ukrainian forces shell settlement of Kalinovo in LPR

LUGANSK, August 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have shelled the settlement of Kalinovo in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) late Friday, LPR people's militia said on Saturday.

"Ukrainian forces continue provocations by shelling LPR positions. At 11pm on Froday, servicemen from the 72th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled our positions near the settlement of Kalinovo from automatic grenade launchers," LuganskInformCenter quoted LPR people's militia as saying.

"Our forces fully adhere to the reached agreements on ceasefire and do not give in to provocations. We are once again calling on international organizations to exert pressure on Kiev with the aim of maintaining the ceasefire regime," LPR people's militia noted.

At the Contact Group meeting in Minsk on July 17, the sides agreed on a comprehensive and indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting from July 21. However, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire regime on the same time by opening fire at the settlement of Novaya Tavriya in the south of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).