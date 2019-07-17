German Chancellor Angela Merkel celebrates her 65th birthday on July 17. Angela Markel is one of Europe's longest-serving leaders. She was elected as Germany's head of state in 2005 and serving the nation since then. Markel has topped Forbes' list of the 100 most powerful woman in the world eight times in a row.
Angela Merkel is seen at Christian Democrats' faction meeting in Berlin, 2005© AP Photo/ Jan Bauer
Russian President Vladimir Putin greeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, 2018© Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, 2018© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris, 2018© AP Photo/Thibault Camus
German chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with former US president Barack Obama at Schloss Elmau hotel near Garmisch-Partenkirchen during the G-7 summit, Germany, 2015© Michaek Kappeler/Pool Photo via AP
Angela Merkel feeding a lemur at the bird park in Marlow, Germany, 2015© Jens Buettner/dpa via AP
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen after EU summit in Sibiu, Romania, 2019© AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru
Angela Merkel gets to know the robot Asimo (Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility) at the Miraikan Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Daiba, Tokyo, Japan, 2015© EPA/MICHAEL KAPPELER
Angela Merkel holding a tablet computer during the beginning of the weekly meeting of the German Federal cabinet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 2018© EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Angela Merkel being presented with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree during Harvard University commencement exercises in Cambridge, 2019© AP Photo/Steven Senne
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arriving for the opening of the James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin, 2019© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
Angela Merkel looking at her watch before the arrival of the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez at the chancellery in Berlin, 2018© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
