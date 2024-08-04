Belgian triathlete Michel in hospital with stomach disease after swimming in Seine River

PARIS, August 5. /TASS/. Belgian triathlete Claire Michel has been diagnosed with an intestinal infectious disease after competing last week at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, particularly swimming in the Seine River, Nieuwsblad daily reported.

According to the daily, the Belgian athlete, who finished 38th in women’s triathlon competitions, has been ill for four days already and she is currently in a hospital.

The 2024 Olympics competitions in women’s triathlon were held on July 31 with the swimming event taking place in the Seine River. On July 29, the organizers of the 2024 Games in France decided to postpone the 2nd training session for triathletes in Paris. A day earlier, they also suspended their 1st training session. Both sessions, according to them, were suspended because of dirty water in the Seine River caused by the recent heavy rains in the French capital.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

Heavy rains poured down on the French capital in recent days, marring the Olympics opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine embankment and Trocadero Square on July 26.