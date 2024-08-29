Ukraine's security services used spy equipment to plan terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Special spy equipment was used by Ukraine's security services when planning sabotage and terrorist attacks in Russia, a representative of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a video obtained by TASS.

"The facts available to us testify to the use of special equipment sold in the country for use against the security of the state, obtaining classified information, commercial and other confidential information protected by law, including Russians' personal data. In some cases, the involvement of special equipment by the Ukrainian security services in plotting acts of sabotage and terrorism has been recorded," he said.

The FSB spokesman added that the analysis of the current operational situation indicates the expansion of illegal activity by criminal entrepreneurs organizing the import and mass sale of such technical devices to the masses. "The FSB warns citizens about the inadmissibility of illegal production, purchase and sale of special technical means intended to obtain unauthorized information. Violation of these requirements entails criminal liability under Article 138.1 of the Russian Criminal Code," the spokesman noted.

FSB and Russian Interior Ministry officers earlier seized over 3,000 pieces of special espionage equipment, including video recording pens, watches, power adapters, power banks and toys, which were on sale in Moscow. The suspect, who organized a supply chain from abroad for selling these products online and via shopping malls, was detained. A criminal case was initiated under Article 138.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal trafficking of special technical means designed to secretly obtain information). The article provides for punishment ranging from a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,200) to up to four years in prison.