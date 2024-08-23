Five Dagestan airport rioters handed sentences ranging from six to nine years

KRASNODAR, August 23. /TASS/. The Armavir city court has sentenced five individuals involved in the mass riots at Makhachkala International Airport with terms ranging from six to nine years, the Krasnodar Region courts' joint press service said on its Telegram channel.

"After looking over the evidence in the case, the court imposed prison sentences for terms of six years and four months for Ataev, six years and four months for Ibragimov, six years and six months for Omaraskhabov, six years and four months for Ramazanov and nine years for Rajabov, who was given extra time due to additional charges," the report said.

All of them were found guilty of committing a crime under part 2 of article 212 of the Russian Criminal Code (mass riots). Radzhabov was also found guilty under part 1 of article 318 of the Criminal Code (use of violence against a government official). They will serve their sentences in corrective labor colonies.

According to the joint press service of the courts of the Krasnodar Region, the defendants did not admit their guilt. It was established by the investigation and the court on the basis of the evidence examined in the case.

On October 29, 2023, mass riots occurred at Makhachkala Airport due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and the airfield, later being forced out by law enforcement officers. More than 20 people, including police officers, were injured.

It was established that the defendants operated in a crowd and took part in mass riots at the invitation of some organizers. The defendants in search of passengers of a flight from Tel Aviv broke through the cordon, a terminal and then broke into the area where planes dock. The participants were motivated by national and religious hatred and enmity. Dagestani authorities and religious figures condemned the incident, linking it to a provocation attempt. The airport resumed operations on October 30. More than 240 rioters were issued arrests and fines. The criminals destroyed and damaged airport property worth more than 24 million rubles ($262,000).