US marine sentenced in absentia in Russia for mercenarism on Ukrainian side

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. An American mercenary has been sentenced in absentia in Russia to 14 years in jail for participating in the armed conflict on the Ukrainian side, the press service of the Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Evidence collected by Russia’s Investigative Committee has been recognized by the court as sufficient to hand down a verdict to a US citizen, US Marines veteran Michael Arthur St. John born in 1991. He was found guilty of committing a crime under Part 3, Article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘Mercenarism’)," it said in a statement.

The Investigative Committee stressed that the court sentenced him in absentia to 14 years in jail. He was placed on the international wanted list.

Investigators and the court established that in February 2022, Michael Arthur St. John arrived in Ukraine via Poland at the International Legion’s permanent base in order to participate in the armed conflict as a mercenary for financial remuneration. He gave the commanders of that militarized formation his consent to participate in combat against representatives from the DPR’s security services and the Russian Armed Forces. Following this, according to the Investigative Committee, he was provided with a personal firearm, munitions, uniform and special gear. He underwent military training at the International Legion’s training bases in Ukraine.

From February 2022 to May 2024, St. John, fully aware of the illegal nature of his actions, acted under orders from the International Legion, which involved his direct participation in combat on the side of Ukrainian security structures against the representatives of the DPR’s security structures and the Russian Armed Forces. For his services, he received at least $1,000 monthly.