Russian premier to meet with young scientists in Novosibirsk

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 24. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will continue his visit to the Siberian city of Novosibirsk by meeting with young scientists and lecturers in the city’s Akademgorodok district.

Mishustin arrived in Novosibirsk on Tuesday. On the first day, he inspected the reconstruction of the city’s airport and met with Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrey Travnikov. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to visit Akademgorodok and meet with young scientists and lecturers.

Akademgorodok (Academic Town) is a district of Novosibirsk with a population of around 85,000, which is viewed as the educational and scientific center of Siberia. Among other things, it houses the presidium of the Siberian department of the Russian Academy of Sciences, 25 research institutes, the International Tomography Center, the Central Siberian Botanical Garden.