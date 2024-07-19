Most CIS countries not affected by global Microsoft outage

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The global outage in the work of Microsoft services did not affect most CIS countries, with delays of flights bound for Europe only reported in Armenia and Moldova, TASS correspondent reported.

No issues were registered in operation of airports, communication, banking and other apps in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Flights to Venice and Paris were delayed in the Yerevan airport. In other mentioned countries flights were performed without delays, including to Turkey and Middle Eastern countries where outage-related problems were reported earlier.

Internet services did not fail in Belarus. The airport of Minsk operates as normal, with flights departing and arriving without delays.

A number of flights were delayed in the Chisinau airport, with no other problems in the operation of various services, communications and applications reported.

Issues in the work of some providers of communications, as well as post, were registered in Ukraine in the morning.

Outages of Windows-based computer devices were reported earlier in different countries. Leading international banks, air carriers, media outlets and companies in a number of other industries reported disruptions. Microsoft said later that the underlying global outage cause had been fixed, though residual impact continued to affect some apps and services.