Islamic world looking to cooperate with Russia in space, AI — ICESCO

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Representatives of the Islamic world are seeking to cooperate with Russia in science, including artificial intelligence (AI) and space, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim AlMalik said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"We clearly state that we are a gateway to the Islamic world in case of education, science and culture, be it Africa, the Middle East or some of the Asian countries. And with Russia, I think, if you come to education it’s the pillar for communication for relationship. Culture is another area," the ICESCO head maintained. "When it comes to science, there is no one that cannot be impressed with Russian science in different areas. We really want to collaborate in different areas, particularly when it comes to science. Whether it is AI, space, physics, mathematics, or environment," the official said.

AlMalik said he had attended a number of conferences jointly with ICESCO officials, including the Kazan Global Youth Summit. "In my meeting with Russian officials this time and also with Rais of Tatarstan [Rustam Minnikhanov], I clearly stated that even the Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group may need to have different directions. Why are we just discussing political issues?" he asked rhetorically. According to AlMalik, collaboration in the fields of education, science and culture would benefit our cooperation, rather than discussions of political issues that he said sometimes cannot be resolved.