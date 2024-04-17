Situation with air service between Russia and Dubai stabilizing — air transport agency

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian airlines are resuming flights to Dubai and back after their suspension, the press service of Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"Currently, the situation with dispatching flights to and from Dubai is stabilizing. As of 8 p.m. Moscow time (5 p.m. GMT - TASS), on April 17, domestic airlines completed about 30 flights between airports in Russia and Dubai," the statement noted.

Heavy rains, rare for the arid region, began on Tuesday night, and Dubai International Airport stopped receiving and dispatching flights. Several Russian aircraft were among those delayed. On Wednesday, Aeroflot, Russia’s flag carrier, said the situation was stabilizing and first flights had departed.