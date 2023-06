GENICHESK, June 9. /TASS/. The number of Kherson Region residents evacuated from the territories that were flooded following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) has surpassed 5,800 people, Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Friday.

"By now, more than 5,800 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson Region, including 243 children and 62 individuals with limited mobility," he wrote on his Telegram channel.