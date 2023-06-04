Over 4,000 of Belgorod Region residents housed in temporary accommodation centers

BELGOROD, June 4 ./TASS/. Over 4,000 residents of Belgorod Region settlements bordering on Ukraine are housed in temporary accommodation centers, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Today, we have more than 4,000 people staying at temporary accommodation centers. All necessary assistance is being provided," the governor blogged.

"I am very grateful to empathic residents who bring articles of daily necessity to the Center for Youth Initiatives in Belgorod. All together we'll cope with the common misfortune," he wrote.

According to the governor, last night Ukrainian troops shelled the Shebekino and Volokonovka districts. "A lot of damage is reported. There has been no information about casualties," he wrote.

Gladkov asked residents of the settlements that come under Ukrainian fire to pay heed to the authorities and temporarily leave their homes to save their lives and the lives of their loved ones.