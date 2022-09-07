Kherson Region will prepare to hold referendum on November 4 — official

KHERSON, September 7. /TASS/. The Kherson Region will prepare to hold a referendum to join Russia on November 4, the deputy head of the Kherson regional military-civilian administration, Kirill Stremousov, told TASS on Wednesday.

It was also noted that the turnout at a referendum for the Kherson Region to join Russia is expected to reach 80% of its residents.

"We are confident that 80% of the people will come to the referendum," the official said.

Andrey Turchak, a secretary of United Russia’s General Council, said earlier on Wednesday that it would be appropriate to hold a referendum for Donbass and Ukraine’s liberated areas to join Russia on November 4, a day that Russia celebrates as the Day of People’s Unity.

"Andrey Anatolyevich Turchak and I stand in solidarity. We will prepare for a specific date. Everyone thought that the referendum would be held in September, but no specific date was given," the Kherson official said. "We will aim for November 4, although we are ready to hold a referendum right now."