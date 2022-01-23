Russia confirms over 63,200 COVID-19 daily cases

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 63,205 in the last 24 hours to 11,108,191, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence climbed by 0.57%.

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 23,045 in the past 24 hours to 10,023,622. The share of the COVID-19 recoveries decreased to 90.2% of those infected.

Russia’s fatalities due to COVID-19 climbed by 679 in the past 24 hours to 326,112. The day before, some 681 COVID-19 mortalities were registered in the country.