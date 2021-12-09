Significant coronavirus mutations possibly occur every six months — top sanitary doctor

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. The significant mutations of the coronavirus infection presumably occur every six months, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Thursday.

"Nowadays, we see that the virus is mutating. <…> If one can cautiously presume, there is a significant mutation once every six months," she said at the 2nd international scientific and practical conference on counteracting the novel coronavirus infection and other contagious diseases.

The top sanitary doctor reiterated that in December 2020, a statement on the identification of the coronavirus strain discovered in the UK was published, this April-May - on the identification of the Delta strain in India and six months later, information on the Omicron strain appeared.

According to her, currently, the Delta strain continues to prevail in Russia.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." The epicenter of the spread of the Omicron strain is southern Africa. The highest number of those infected with it has been detected in South Africa. The new strain has already been recorded in over 30 countries. At the same time, not a single fatality has been documented among those infected with Omicron.

On December 6, the first two cases of the infection with Omicron were registered in Russia. According to the sanitary watchdog, it was detected in the arrivals from South Africa.