Russia opens its stand of guest of honor at Vienna book fair

VIENNA, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s literature stand was opened on Wednesday as the work of the Buch Wien International Book Fair started in Vienna. Russia has become the first guest of honor in the history of this largest book fair in Austria as part of the Year of literature and theatre of the two countries.

"Russia is the first country to be invited to such a respected book forum with a status of the guest of honor. Concurrently, it is becoming a milestone event of such a scale as part of the Russian-Austrian Year of literature and theatre," Russian Ambassador to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky said.

The International Book Fair in Vienna will work until November 14.