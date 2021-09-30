Russian diplomat urges Germany to issue permit for RT broadcasts as sign of impartiality

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has proposed to the German government to give an evaluation of YouTube’s actions which removed two German-language RT channels (RT DE and DFP) and issue a broadcast license to RT DE in order to prove the absence of any malicious intent towards the broadcaster.

"In order to cease offering explanations on the absence of malicious intentions with regards to RT DE and demonstrate ‘a good attitude to the freedom of press,’ simply issue them a broadcasting permit as was done for a number of other foreign channels," the diplomat noted on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

She also wondered whether the German government considers such steps by YouTube "not a very good attitude to the freedom of the press" and urged it to provide an appropriate evaluation.