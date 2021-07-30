Russian-Italian cross year of museums to include 30 events on Russian side — Minister

ROME, July 30. /TASS/. Over 30 events from Russian side alone are being planned within the agreement on the Russian-Italian cross year of museums in 2021-2022, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said Friday.

"Russia and Italy are connected by long-time relations and multiple cultural projects. Museums are the foundation of our cooperation. We have reached an agreement on the Cross year of museums between Russia and Italy in 2021-2022, which will involve over 30 events from the Russian side alone," Lyubimova said.

The Minister disclosed that the cross year will officially kick off in September, with the Russian-Italian summit in Milan, which will gather heads of the lead museums of Russia and Italy.

She noted that important expo projects are already being implemented since the beginning of this year.