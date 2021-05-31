Russia’s Yakutia to host international summit on permafrost in 2023

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The international summit on permafrost will be held in Siberia’s Yakutia in 2023, it has been included in the event agenda of the Arctic Council chaired by Russia in 2021-2023, head of the Russian region of Yakutia Aisen Nikolayev said on Monday.

"Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the strategy of Russia’s chairmanship in the Arctic Council as well as the event agenda for this period. Several of our proposals have been accepted, they made their way to the list. <…> In 2023, Yakutia will host the international summit on permafrost. It (permafrost melting - TASS) is a global problem which concerns us and the whole humanity," Nikolayev noted.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996. It is a high-level intergovernmental forum for the development of international cooperation in high latitudes. The Arctic Council is a unique forum for interaction between the governments of the Arctic states, permanent members of the council representing the indigenous peoples of the vast Arctic region, as well as a number of non-regional states and international organizations with observer status in the Arctic Council. The council includes Russia, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Norway, USA, Finland and Sweden.