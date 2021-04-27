Russia proposes way to counter use of VPN services by terrorists

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia proposed a way to counter the use of VPN services by terrorists, and it is currently being actively discussed abroad, says National Coordination Center on Computer Incidents Director Nikolai Murashov.
"Objectively, this service could be used to illegal ends, in Russia included. Russia proposed a counter-terrorist initiative, which, if implemented, would make it possible to avoid the negative consequences, caused by the use of VPN services by terrorist or other criminal organizations," he said at a briefing in Moscow Tuesday.
According to Murashov, this proposal is being actively discussed at international venues, but such measures must be introduced at a global scale.
He noted that Russian citizens also use VPN services all the time, adding that there are currently no restrictions to that.