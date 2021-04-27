Russia proposes way to counter use of VPN services by terrorists

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia proposed a way to counter the use of VPN services by terrorists, and it is currently being actively discussed abroad, says National Coordination Center on Computer Incidents Director Nikolai Murashov.

"Objectively, this service could be used to illegal ends, in Russia included. Russia proposed a counter-terrorist initiative, which, if implemented, would make it possible to avoid the negative consequences, caused by the use of VPN services by terrorist or other criminal organizations," he said at a briefing in Moscow Tuesday.