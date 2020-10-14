COVID-19 situation in Russia manageable, no restrictions required, says Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection in Russia and the fall-winter epidemic period do cause concern but introduction of restrictive measures is not required, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the cabinet.

"The situation with the spread of the novel coronavirus infection and the fall-winter epidemic period are of concern but the preparatory measures implemented in spring and the fact that now there are two vaccines already allow us to be confident in implementing all measures now. In our opinion, the situation is manageable and does not require the introduction of restrictive measures," she said.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that all regions and citizens should observe the safety precautions.

According to the latest statistics, about 38.1 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.08 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,340,409 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,039,705 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,205 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.