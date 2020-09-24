Moscow mayor points to increase in flu cases

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The number of patients diagnosed with the flu and acute respiratory viral infections in Moscow increased three-fold in the past three weeks, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya-1’s Vesti program on Thursday.

"We can see a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases. Clearly, the reason is that the number of tests is growing. On the other hand, the number of those diagnosed with the flu and acute respiratory viral infections grew three-fold in the past three weeks," he pointed out.

According to Sobyanin, Moscow will boost vaccination against the coronavirus, focusing on people from risk groups.

"We have two choices: either get vaccinated or remain exposed to the risk of getting infected," the Moscow mayor stressed.

According to earlier reports, a large-scale flu vaccination campaign was launched in Moscow on September 1. About 1.5 mln residents of the city have been vaccinated so far.