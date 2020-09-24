Increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Moscow is serious, Mayor says

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The increase in hospitalized patients with the novel coronavirus infection in Moscow is serious. The situation with the spread of the coronavirus becomes more complicated, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday in an interview aired on the Russia-1 TV channel.

"In addition to the detection [of the infected], we also see a serious growth in hospitalizations. This is not a joke at all, this means that our situation is really becoming more complicated," he said.

"Of course, we need to, first of all, protect ourselves. Then, we need to follow strictly the doctors’ requirements," the Mayor added.