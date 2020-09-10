Jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko has critical dental condition, spouse says

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 10. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, imprisoned in Federal Correction Institution, Danbury, US, suffers from serious issues with his teeth, his wife Viktoria told TASS Thursday, adding that, should his hurting tooth be removed, the pilot will have troubles chewing on food.

"Konstantin’s tooth hurts horribly. He says he will suffer some more and then opt for removal, because he can’t stand it anymore. This is his last tooth that he can use to at least somehow chew on food. After it is removed, he will not be able to chew," Viktoria said.