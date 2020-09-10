Jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko has critical dental condition, spouse says

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 10. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, imprisoned in Federal Correction Institution, Danbury, US, suffers from serious issues with his teeth, his wife Viktoria told TASS Thursday, adding that, should his hurting tooth be removed, the pilot will have troubles chewing on food.
"Konstantin’s tooth hurts horribly. He says he will suffer some more and then opt for removal, because he can’t stand it anymore. This is his last tooth that he can use to at least somehow chew on food. After it is removed, he will not be able to chew," Viktoria said.
According to Mrs. Yaroshenko, Konstantin seeks to cope with pain with painkillers, but they have little effect. The prison administration treats the Russian pilot’s health formally, without providing qualified medical help. Yaroshenko has already been offered to have his tooth removed, but he refused. After that, he had his tooth filled, but without proper medical procedures.
In early august, repeat spread of coronavirus infection in the FCI Danbury was reported. According to the US Federal Bureau of Prisons website, 10,946 inmates and 986 employees contracted the infection, and 120 people died.
On September 7, 2011, Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He denies his guilt and considers his arrest a provocation. Washington claims Yaroshenko engaged in trafficking of a large shipment of drugs in Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010.