Russia, China share stance on inadmissibility of politicization of humanitarian problems

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers, Sergei Vershinin and Ma Zhaoxu, have shared the opinion that politicization of humanitarian problems and unilateral sanctions are inadmissible amid the pandemic, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"Special attention was focused on coordination of approaches to the situation in Syria and Yemen and measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus infection with the central role of the World Health Organization (WHO). The sides shared the opinion that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all UN member nations must be respected. They also agreed that politicization of humanitarian problems and unilateral economic sanctions are inadmissible, especially amid the pandemic," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed further cooperation on issues of mutual interest within international formats.