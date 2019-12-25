Kremlin to host New Year celebration for kids for 20th time

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Children from all over Russia will gather for a New Year celebration in the Kremlin on Wednesday. The event will take place for the 20th time.

"Over 5,500 kids from all of Russia’s federal districts, as well as from Abkhazia and South Ossetia, have been invited," Russian Presidential Property Department Spokesperson Yelena Krylova told TASS.

The event will include a musical performance based around New Year celebrations, various games and a tour of the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square, where a 25-meter high New Year tree has been installed. Krylova pointed out that the kids would receive sweets as a New Year gift.

She added that everyone would have an opportunity to attend New Year celebrations for kids in the Kremlin in other days of the winter school vacation.