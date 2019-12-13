Abramovich becomes top Russian mogul in foreign mass media

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Billionaire Roman Abramovich has topped a rating of the most popular Russian businessmen in terms of mentioning in English language media in 2019. Abramovich is followed by businessmen Oleg Deripaska and Mikhail Fridman, according to the survey prepared by LexisNexis Russia.

Mass media referred to Abramovich 9,684 times in 2019. These are mainly UK-based media with football as the key topic of publications, LexisNexis says. Oleg Deripaska was mentioned on 4,735 occasions in the media, or half as much. Alfa Group founder Mikhail Fridman was mentioned in 2,894 foreign media reports. "The total number of articles mentioning Abramovich, Deripaska and Fridman is higher than the figure for all other Top 20 participants taken together," the company says.

Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, businessman Viktor Vekselberg, VKontakte and Telegram founder Pavel Durov, businessman Mikhail Prokhorov, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson and Yuri Milner all had more than 1,000 publications in English language media.

They are followed by Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Kondrashev, Arkady Volozh, Igor Makarov, Vladimir Potanin, Dmitry Rybolovlev, Evgeni Kaspersky, Oleg Tinkov, Iskander Makhmudov, Vladimir Lisin and Roman Trotsenko.

Experts of LexisNexis Russia studied mentioning of 98 Russian businessmen in the Forbes 2019 billionaires rating in publications of English language media.