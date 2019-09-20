Court releases Russian actor charged with attack on riot policeman on his own recognizance

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has changed the pre-trial restriction for actor Pavel Ustinov, who was previously charged with attacking a riot policeman during the August 3 unauthorized rally in Moscow, TASS reported from the courtroom.

"The court has satisfied the prosecutors’ motion and changed the pre-trial restriction for Ustinov to recognizance not to leave. The circumstances which served as the basis for choosing the pre-trial restriction in the form of custody have changed," the judge read out the ruling, highlighting that the verdict was announced and the defendant cannot influence the process participants.

Ustinov attended the court session from the pre-trial detention center via video conference. The prosecutors earlier appealed Ustinov’s pre-trial restriction at the request of the defendant's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena.