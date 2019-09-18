Snowden’s attorney says he will represent jailed actor Ustinov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Attorney Anatoly Kucherena stated that he would represent actor Pavel Ustinov, sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars for attacking an OMON officer during an unsanctioned protest in Moscow on August 3. Kucherena also represents former US National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden.

"I have received the letter by the People’s Artist of Russia Konstantin Raykin and head of the drama school asking me to represent Ustinov. I agreed. Now, I will study the materials of the criminal case and prepare for the appeal session," Kucherena told TASS.

Earlier, attorney Dmitry Cheshkov told TASS that the Moscow City Court would consider the appeal against Ustinov’s sentence on September 23.