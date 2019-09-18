{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Snowden’s attorney says he will represent jailed actor Ustinov

Pavel Ustinov was sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars for attacking an OMON officer during an unsanctioned protest in Moscow on August 3, but thesentence was appealed
Anatoly Kucherena Zurab Dhavakhadze/TASS
Anatoly Kucherena
© Zurab Dhavakhadze/TASS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Attorney Anatoly Kucherena stated that he would represent actor Pavel Ustinov, sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars for attacking an OMON officer during an unsanctioned protest in Moscow on August 3. Kucherena also represents former US National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden.

"I have received the letter by the People’s Artist of Russia Konstantin Raykin and head of the drama school asking me to represent Ustinov. I agreed. Now, I will study the materials of the criminal case and prepare for the appeal session," Kucherena told TASS.

Earlier, attorney Dmitry Cheshkov told TASS that the Moscow City Court would consider the appeal against Ustinov’s sentence on September 23.

Moscow court to consider appeal against Ustinov’s sentence on Sept 23
Read more
Hollywood action star Jackie Chan says he loves Russia, thanks his fans
The actor wished that the friendship between China and Russia would last forever
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more
US, Canadian military inspectors to hold observation flight over Russia this week
This is conducted as part of the international Open Skies Treaty
Read more
Press review: Saudis eye Russia’s S-400s and will Syria see peace after Ankara summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 17
Read more
Donbass elections possible only after troops pulled out, Zelensky says
The president reiterated that he sees peace in Donbass and return of Crimea as his primary goals as the head of state and is not intending to lift anti-Russian sanctions in light of this
Read more
Russia’s Varyag missile cruiser hits simulated target 500 km away
Over 20 vessels, as well as Tu-142, Il-38 and MiG-31 aircraft, were deployed to ensure the safety of the exercises
Read more
Large-scale drills of Russian Armed Forces kick off in Central Military District
Servicemen from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, China and Pakistan are taking part in the drills
Read more
Snowden says Russia is only country with foreign policy independent enough to shelter him
The whistleblower said the fact that he regularly criticizes the Russian government demonstrates that he was not recruited by Moscow
Read more
Russia’s Su-35, Be-200 aircraft perform test flights over Istanbul
The Russian planes arrived to Turkey’s biggest city to take part in Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival Teknofest on September 17-22
Read more
Russia won’t need contract with Kiev to supply gas to EU via Ukraine 2020 - source
Ukraine has undertaken commitments as a member of the European energy community to implement in its legislation by January 1, 2020, a source in the European energy said
Read more
Western sanctions helped bolster Russia’s competitiveness on global market, says minister
The minister pointed to the term "self-sanctioning" introduced by the Western partners in the context of penalizing Russia
Read more
Press review: Russia, Belarus moving closer and Putin to meet Erdogan, Rouhani in Ankara
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, September 16
Read more
Tsentr-2019 exercises to include firing of Russia’s Iskander mobile missile systems
Over 20 fighter jets will patrol the exercise zone
Read more
Rostec chief Chemezov: serial production of S-500 air defense systems to start in 2020
According to him, Russia will not be exporting the new air defense system in the course of five years
Read more
Georgia to become showdown site between US, Russia if joins NATO — politician
"We are trying to turn our small homeland into a showdown site between two "elephants" of nuclear arsenals," Nino Burjanadze said
Read more
War-ravaged Khan Shaykhun liberated thanks to Syrian elite military unit, says expert
During the August operation, the Syrian army freed territories in the northern Hama Governorate and in the south of the neighboring Idlib Governorate, which had been controlled by terrorists since 2014
Read more
Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran agree on forming Syrian Constitutional Committee
The Fifth Tripartite Summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey, focusing on Syria, was held in Turkey’s Ankara on Monday
Read more
Chinese Foreign Ministry says efforts to drive wedge between Beijing, Moscow bound to fail
China's diplomat stated that the two countries prefer dialogue to confrontation and partnership to an alliance
Read more
New secure communication system tested for Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
In addition to advanced anti-jamming technologies, the system "ensures constant cryptographic protection of communications"
Read more
Serbia’s accession to NATO would justify alliance’s 1999 atrocities - Russian envoy
The West "don’t believe at all that Serbia could have the freedom of choice, namely in orienting itself towards Russia", Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said
Read more
Russia is ready to further develop cooperation with China in all areas
According to PM Dmitry Medvedev, his talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang showed that "the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation has entered a new stage"
Read more
Multicolor image of interstellar comet, discovered by Crimean astronomer, made in US
C/2019 Q4, which originated outside the solar system, was discovered by Russian amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019
Read more
Assad, Russian diplomats discuss war on terror - presidential office
The Russian delegation consists of Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 bombers escorted by fighter jets of 5 states during Baltic Sea flight
By now, the Russian bombers have returned to their home base
Read more
Russia calls on North Korea to avoid repeat attacks on Russian border service
The statement comes in the wake of the detention of two North Korean schooners in the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan
Read more
Russia to ramp up security at energy facilities due to drones attacks on Saudi Aramco
The attack on Saudi Aramco facilities affects energy security around the globe, according to the Russian energy minister
Read more
Russia ready to sell its advanced weaponry to Saudi Arabia — Putin
"They will reliably protect all infrastructure objects of Saudi Arabia," Putin said
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Putin was informed about attacks on Saudi oil facilities
Saudi Aramco facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday
Read more
Russia, China agree on joint Moon exploration
The sides also signed an agreement on cooperation in the coordination of the Russian mission using Luna 26 orbiter and the Chinese research mission of the Moon’s polar area Chang'e 7
Read more
Russia, Turkey negotiating contracts for new state-of-the-art weapons — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Russia-Turkey cooperation was developing dynamically in many spheres
Read more
US must apologize for bombing former Yugoslavia, says Russian diplomat
Also US must pay compensation to the relatives of those killed and injured in air raids, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Helicopter carrier for Russian Navy included in state program for armaments
Earlier, sources in the shipbuilding industry told TASS the first two Russian universal amphibious ships will begin to be built at the Zaliv shipyard in Crimea in May 2020
Read more
The Netherlands says DPR’s Tsemakh is now MH17 crash suspect — media company
The man was previously considered a witness in the case
Read more
Russia plans to send over 40 aircraft to Indra drills
The exercise will be held in December
Read more
Incident at Saudi oil facilities may shatter stability on energy markets - Kremlin
The Kremlin strongly condemns the incident at Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities if they really were attacked by drones
Read more
Ukraine’s top diplomat admits anti-Russian sanctions becoming inconvenient for Europe
"We will not surrender the territory of Ukraine and have notified the Russians about our red lines," he said
Read more
US views ‘serious military response’ to attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, says daily
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused the Iranian authorities of being behind the attacks
Read more
Snowden says Moscow winters help him remain anonymous
A hat and a scarf are of help, the former NSA staffer says
Read more
Kiev vows ‘radical measures’ in Donbass unless peace is restored in a year
Talking about "Zelensky's formula," the top diplomat singled out the issue of prisoner exchange
Read more
Proud of such level of ties: Putin praises Russia-Israel relationship
The Russian leader said he would travel to Israel in January 2020 and will take part in the ceremony of unveiling a memorial dedicated to victims of the Siege of Leningrad
Read more
Three Russian border guards wounded in attack by North Korean boat’s crew
The FSB’s border guards in the Primorye Region have been taking decisive measures on curbing illegal activity, the FSB said
Read more
Russia’s Khrunichev center to make 11 Proton-M rockets before their production stops
Four rockets have been in production, seven more will be complete in 2020-2021
Read more
Russia’s MC-21 medium-haul liner makes first international flight
The plane arrived at Ataturk Airport for the festival Tekhnofest
Read more
Placido Domingo to perform with Russian conductor Yuri Bashmet in Moscow
The concert’s program will feature musical pieces of different genres, which Domingo has performed over the course of his 60-year career
Read more
Russia to offer Arab partners new means of protection from drones
This will take place at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on November 17-21
Read more
Russian ships hold exercise as USS Yuma enters Black Sea
The exercises involved Russia’s frigate Admiral Essen, small missile ship Mirazh and three minesweepers
Read more
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman confirms Smolenkov worked at Russian embassy in US
The diplomat underscored that CNN failed to contact Russia when working on the Smolenkov article
Read more
Chief of Russia’s top nuclear institute dispels myth on ‘stolen’ atom bomb
Without the country's own fundamental scientific developments the data would have been useless, the pundit claimed
Read more
Putin arrives in Ankara to take part in Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria
The summit will be preceded by Putin’s bilateral meetings with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more