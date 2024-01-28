Putin takes part in launch of new wintering facility in Antarctica via video link

STRELNA, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko are taking part via video link in the ceremony of putting into trial operation a new wintering facility at the research station Vostok in Antarctica.

Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov, NOVATEK CEO Leonid Mikhelson, General Director of Zapsibgazprom Yury Vodopyanov and Director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute Alexander Makarov also take part in the ceremony to unveil the facility, reporting about its launch via video link.

Construction of the new wintering camp at the research station is Russia’s flagship project in the Antarctic region and an example of successful public-private partnership.