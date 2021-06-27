Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket installed on Baikonur spaceport’s launch pad

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, scheduled to blast off on June 30, has been installed on the launch pad of the Baikonur spaceport, Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation said on Sunday.

"In accordance with the decision of the state commission, on June 27, 2021 the space rocket was delivered to the launch pad of site 31," the state corporation said in a statement.

According to Roscosmos, the specialists have launched works in line with the schedule of the first launch day. The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 02:27 Moscow Time on June 30. The rocket will put to the orbit Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft.

The cargo spacecraft will deliver to the International Space Station 470 kg of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water of the Rodnik system and 40 kg of air and oxygen in containers as well as more than 1,500 kg of various equipment and materials, clothes, food for the crew and medical control means.