Cosmonauts congratulate Russians on Russia Day onboard ISS

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who are currently onboard the International Space Station (ISS), congratulated fellow countrymen from the orbit on Russia Day.

"Every year the meaning and significance of this holiday becomes more and more important for us, close and in tune with our heartfelt feelings for the motherland, a sincere belief that Russia for all of us is the dearest place on Earth," Dubrov said in a congratulation posted on the website Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos.

In his turn, Novitsky noted that all Russian citizens feel connection with the history and spiritual values. "This invisible but very strong thread connects all generations," the cosmonaut believes. At the same time, he added that Russia is rich in smart, talented and self-motivated people.

"You and I can achieve and are achieving tremendous success, are making scientific discoveries and are creating masterpieces of culture that are admired by the entire world. I congratulate you on Russia Day," Dubrov said.

Both cosmonauts will have days off on June 12-14 on occasion of the holiday.

Russia Day is a state holiday celebrated since 1992 on the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR).