Rosatom starts construction of fast-neutron reactor BREST-300 in Seversk

SEVERSK, June 8. /TASS/. Construction of a unique power unit with a lead-cooled fast-neutron reactor BREST-300 started on Tuesday in the closed city of Seversk, Russia's Tomsk Region.

"Here we are creating the base not only for clean and safe energy of tomorrow, we are creating the base for developing and strengthening Russia's leadership in a new technological order. In fact, we are shaping the country's agenda here until the end of this century," Director General of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said at the ceremony.

President of the Kurchatov Institute Mikhail Kovalchuk noted that by starting the construction of a new reactor, Russia had launched a project aimed at bringing nuclear power to a new level.

The pilot demonstration power facility (ODEK) is being built in the territory of Siberian Chemical Combine. It will consist of a power unit with the lead-cooled reactor BREST-OD-300 and on-site closed nuclear fuel cycle which will include the reprocessing module (RM) for irradiated mixed uranium-plutonium (nitride) fuel and fabrication/re-fabrication module (FRM) for production of start-up fuel rods from brought-in materials and, later, fuel rods from reprocessed irradiated nuclear fuel. According to Rosatom, for the first time ever in the world ODEK has to demonstrate sustainable operation of the complete facility which closes nuclear fuel cycle. The on-site nuclear fuel cycle provides for testing technologies of the "short fuel cycle" within short time on one site, the company said.