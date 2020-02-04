Sole woman in Russia’s team of cosmonauts is included in flights plan

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The sole woman in the team of Russia’s cosmonauts, Anna Kikina, has been included in the list of candidates for space flights, the CEO of Russia’s space corporation Dmitry Rogozin has told TASS in an interview.
"Anna is on the list," Rogozin said, without mentioning when her space mission was due.
"When there is a proposal from the cosmonauts training center a corresponding commission of Roscosmos will consider it," Rogozin said.
The commission’s forthcoming session is due after talks with NASA on reserving seats for US astronauts on Russian spacecraft.
Last time Russia’s woman cosmonaut was on board the ISS in September 2014 - March 2015. Yelena Serova spent in space 167 days to have become the first Russian woman on the international space orbiter. All in all four women cosmonauts from the Soviet Union and Russia have been in space so far. Serova’s predecessors were Valentina Tereshkova (the first-ever woman in space), Svetlana Savitskaya (the first woman to have made a spacewalk), and Yelena Kondakova.