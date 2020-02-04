Sole woman in Russia’s team of cosmonauts is included in flights plan

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The sole woman in the team of Russia’s cosmonauts, Anna Kikina, has been included in the list of candidates for space flights, the CEO of Russia’s space corporation Dmitry Rogozin has told TASS in an interview.

"Anna is on the list," Rogozin said, without mentioning when her space mission was due.

"When there is a proposal from the cosmonauts training center a corresponding commission of Roscosmos will consider it," Rogozin said.