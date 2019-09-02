Russian helicopters to be equipped with Yamal satellite communication system since 2020

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Operators of helicopters produced in Russia will be able to take advantage of Yamal satellite communications system on board since 2020. Russian Helicopters holding and Gazprom Space Systems signed a relevant agreement, the helicopters manufacturer says on Monday.

"According to the agreement, operators of helicopters made in Russia will be able to use onboard satellite communication services since 2020," Russian Helicopters says.

"Gazprom Space Systems will provide satellite communication services and Internet access on board of helicopters made at Holding’s enterprises. Use of Yamal satellite communication system will provide such an opportunity," said Andrei Boginsky, the chief executive of Russian Helicopters, cited by the press service.

The package of satellite communication services is planned to be provided in the next year to operators of Ansat and Mi-38 helicopters and then to civilian helicopters of other types, he said. "This will make possible to significantly expand their functional opportunities and competitiveness," the press release says.

A subscriber network of satellite communications is also planned to be set up for operators of Russia-made helicopters. The concluded agreement provides provision of services for Russian and foreign customers and after-sale service of satellite communication systems mounted on helicopters.

Yamal satellite communication and broadcasting system was developed and is operated by Gazprom Space Systems.