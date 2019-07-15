Cosmonaut Skvortsov intends to launch new charity projects on International Space Station

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov, who will go to the International Space Station (ISSS) on July 20, plans to participate in charity projects when he is on the orbit, he said in an interview with the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center released on Monday.

During the flight in 2010, Skvortsov, NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson and the other ISS crewmembers made a movie about the station for the deaf and dumb using the sign language.

"I never make any premature plans. Still, I can say that I will participate in charity projects that will be from the heart," Skvortsov said in response to the question on whether he has any socially significant projects for the upcoming ISS mission.