Russia, China sign agreement to establish World Organization for AI Cooperation

SHANGHAI, July 16. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Minister of Digital Development Maksut Shadayev and representatives of several other countries signed an agreement in Shanghai to establish the World Organization for Artificial Intelligence Cooperation, a TASS correspondent reports.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang proposed the creation of the World Organization for Artificial Intelligence Cooperation at last year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference. At the time, he noted that artificial intelligence risked becoming an exclusive domain of a number of countries and companies unless the international community cooperated in the field of advanced technologies.

"We have consistently advocated for the establishment of transparent rules for extraterritorial technologies. I am convinced that our active participation in the organization will help strengthen global technological dialogue and contribute to the effective promotion of Russian developments and expertise on international markets," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko said in a statement released by his office.

He noted that Russia is one of the few countries with its own large language models and that AI development in Russia is progressing rapidly.

The announcement of the organization’s establishment came a day before the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which will take place in Shanghai from July 17 to 20.