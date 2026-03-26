Putin preaches national unity in face of challenges

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia needs to stay strong and united as it defends its national interests and tackles the challenges it faces today, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the plenary session of the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The upheavals in trade, investment, and international relations we've seen in recent years are happening more and more often. They're becoming a new reality - part of the global economy's transition to a new state," the Russian leader noted, emphasizing how important it is for Russia to stay united, to remain strong.

"To respond to the challenges of the time, what must Russia be? Strong. We talk about this all the time, straight up. And we need to stay united in how we understand our national interests, in solving the current tasks that stand before us in achieving strategic development goals," the president emphasized.