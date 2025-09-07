LUGANSK, September 7. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from the Donetsk People’s Republic's Derilovo and are relocating southwest of the settlement, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"If we are talking about Derilovo, then part of the settlement is already in the gray zone. The Ukrainian militants have relocated slightly southwest of the settlement, but they still manage to maintain control over part of the village," he said.

The military expert added that the Ukrainian army still control the neighboring Novosyolovka, because "the terrain here is very favorable."

On September 3, Marochko told TASS that Russian soldiers began fighting immediately for two settlements near Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Derilovo and Novosyolovka.