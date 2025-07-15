EU leaders barring Kiev regime from negotiating with Russia — Lavrov

TIANJIN /China/, July 15. /TASS/. European leaders are barring the Kiev regime from holding talks with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If they (the Kiev regime - TASS) claim that the [Istanbul] format is exhausted, it means that along with caring little about their own citizens, they are unwilling to negotiate," he told a news conference after the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries in China’s Tianjin.

"Probably, it’s people like Macron, Starmer, Ursula von der Leyen and Merz who are banning them from doing this," he added. According to the top Russian diplomat, these politicians "are demanding literally in unison that Ukraine be urgently flooded with additional offensive weapons." Nevertheless, they insist on declaring a ceasefire before beginning talks, he noted.

"[French President Emmanuel] Macron put it straight several months ago, when this thesis only surfaced, that this doesn’t mean the cessation of weapons supplies to Ukraine," Lavrov recalled. "It means that they want us to stop our offensive and give Ukraine and its sponsors time to rest and rearm. This is the same logic, the same approach they used while signing the Minsk Accords."