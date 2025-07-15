Kiev views Trump’s remarks as green light for war, not peace — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Washington and its NATO and EU satellites’ decision to continue flooding Ukraine with weapons is perceived by the Kiev regime as a sign to continue combat instead of seeking peace, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"So far, it is only abundantly clear that this decision, made both by Washington, NATO countries and directly in Brussels, is perceived by the Ukrainian side not as a sign to aspire for peace but as a sign to escalate war," the Kremlin official emphasized.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump made a scheduled statement on the Ukrainian settlement. In the presence of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US leader said that he was "disappointed" in Russia and its president, as well as announced his decision to continue supplying weapons and military hardware to the Kiev regime if Europe foots the bill with NATO coordination.

Additionally, Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if within 50 days Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement.