Russia, Hungary continue cooperating on basis of pragmatism — Putin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Budapest continue cooperating in a range of areas on the principles of healthy pragmatism and mutual benefit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Russia and Hungary continue cooperating in a number of areas, first of all in the energy sector. And the key principles are healthy pragmatism and mutual benefit," he said.

According to Putin, Russia and Hungary continue cooperation in such areas as medicine and pharmacy. "We stand for continuing cooperation in the top priority areas," he added.