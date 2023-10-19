Brazil, Russia to hold meeting of ministers before BRICS summit in 2024, envoy says

INNOPOLIS /Republic of Tatarstan/, October 19. /TASS/. Brazil and Russia intend to hold numerous meetings at the ministerial level before the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit in Kazan, where Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will arrive, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima Baena Soares told TASS on the sidelines of the Digital Innopolis Days forum.

"While Russia heads BRICS, <...> before the meeting in Kazan, where, of course, our president will arrive, a large number of meetings at the ministerial level are planned. So, I think it will be a very productive year, and we will have enough time to prepare for the summit," the diplomat said.

He noted that the admission of new countries into the BRICS association from January 1, 2024 will "improve the dynamics in the group." "We will develop the economy and various other issues with greater dynamism. We hope that with the integration of the new countries, we will be able to create an organization that will keep things balanced around the world," the ambassador said.

The BRICS summit in South Africa in August resulted in the addition of six new members. Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will join BRICS in 2024, when Russia assumes the BRICS chairmanship.